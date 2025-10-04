Insider Kills Steelers Fans Trade Dreams
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping for the best with Calvin Austin III's injury after the starting wide receiver left in Week 4 against the Minneso Vikings after hurting his shoulder. Right now, there's some optimism the team won't lose him for long, if at all, but there's still a lot of concern they need to add to the room.
The Steelers wide receiver room is their weakest part of the roster. Top to bottom, both sides of the football, they lack quality depth at the wide receiver position over any other position on the field. Ben Skowronek has been their go-to WR3 this season, with Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson seeing almost no snaps on offense.
But that doesn't mean they're going to do anything about it.
The Wide Receiver Trade Dream Is Dead
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo doesn't foresee a move happening this season, and the team sticking to their guns with the players they have on hand.
"I don’t think so, not at this point,” he said on 93.7 The Fan. "Especially if this Calvin Austin [III] injury isn’t a long-term deal…Whether people like it or not, they like Calvin Austin as a No. 2 receiver. They think he can do the job. So unless he’s gonna be out for weeks and they really feel like they have to go out and address that, I don’t think you’re gonna see anything.”
Right now, Austin's injury isn't expected to keep him out long. According to The Athletic's Mike DeFabo, the team could avoid losing him at all after x-rays came back negative.
"X-rays on Calvin Austin III’s shoulder came back negative, according to a league source, which is good news. I do not know yet if he’ll miss time with injury or not. If he does, this could be Wilson’s best chance to prove that he deserves a bigger piece of the pie moving forward," DeFabo writes.
No Timeline Means No Trade
The fact that the Steelers won't lose Austin for long means there's no urgency to go out and add to their room. Why? Well, according to Fittipaldo, because that wide receiver will need to adjust to the offense, and by the time he does, Austin will be back.
"Even if that does happen, let’s say the injury is longer than they would like…You would want to go out and get somebody who’s gonna be able to affect football games and really draw coverage away from DK Metcalf. And I don’t know the Steelers are in position to trade another high pick," Fittipaldo said.
That's true. Pittsburgh won't rush anyone onto the field after adding them during the season. They keep things slow and don't risk erros happening by "jumping on a moving train."
Chances are, the wide receiver trade dream is small, right now. There's a lot that can happen between now and the trade deadline, but Austin's injury likely isn't moving the needle for the Steelers.
