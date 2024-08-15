Steelers' George Pickens Addresses Brandon Aiyuk Trade Reports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the middle of the biggest NFL headlines heading into the regular season. As the Brandon Aiyuk saga continues, the black and gold are waiting to find out if they're adding an All-Pro wide receiver to their roster, or, if Aiyuk is staying with the San Francisco 49ers.
As for the players on the field, most of them remain the same. With training camp wrapping up and the second preseason game getting close, they're focused on making the 53-man roster and bettering this team - not a potential trade.
George Pickens is the same. Speaking with reports at Saint Vincent College, he said he hasn't paid much attention to the headlines about Aiyuk, although he does hear some noise.
"I just be with these guys and be in Latrobe, chilling, playing a game, me, [Calvin Austin], lock in only on the Steelers," Pickens said. "I hear about it, but I don’t really indulge in it."
The Steelers' star wide receiver is set to lead the group into the 2024 campaign, his first season as the team's WR1. Behind him is a group that includes Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson and many others, some who are fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.
"I feel like all the guys (had a plan)," Pickens said about the wideouts at training camp. "I feel like as a group, as a total group, I think we did a great job."
If a trade goes down, reports claim the Steelers still view Pickens as their top wide receiver, and plan to eventually pay him accordingly. But right now, Pickens is only focused on winning games. Whether Aiyuk is here or not, he sees the upside in the pass-catchers this season, and believes Pittsburgh's offense is going to pop with the talent they currently have.
"“I feel like we’re explosive — the tight ends, too," Pickens said. "They play a huge role in getting receivers open. I feel we got a nice tight end group with Darnell (Washington), Pat (Freiermuth) and 81 (MyCole Pruitt). He (Pruitt) has kind of been in Art’s offense his whole career. So we kind of have some nice ideas."
The Steelers are waiting to hear from the 49ers on if Aiyuk is coming to Pittsburgh. Trade talks have quieted as San Francisco and Aiyuk try to negotiate a long-term deal. But, if nothing works out, it's believed the star receiver is coming to Pittsburgh to join Pickens.
