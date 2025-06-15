Steelers Star RB Makes Big Change for New Role
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers switched up their running back room entering the 2025 season. Out went former first-round pick Najee Harris, and in came rookie third-round pick Kaleb Johnson and free-agent addition Kenneth Gainwell. The new duo will complement the new starter and veteran in the room, Jaylen Warren.
The fourth-year running back is set to be the main ball-carrier and backfield option for the Steelers, and he's made some excellent adjustments to better prepare for the role. Speaking with reporters at the team's recent minicamp, he discussed how he approached training during the offseason.
"I approached this off season differently," he said. "I did a lot more things for longevity wise, instead of my old-school training like just getting the cleats on and running 30 hills. I had to adapt. This game is about longevity. And like they say, the best ability is availability."
The adjustment could be key to Warren's arrival as Pittsburgh's number one back. Last season, he battled through a series of lower-body injuries, which were a massive factor in his production taking a step back. He finished with just over 500 yards rushing and 300 yards receiving, but many anticipated another 1,000 yards from scrimmage from the versatile veteran. He's done it before, putting up 784 rushing yards and 370 receiving yards during the 2023 campaign. He aims to return to that level during the 2025 season.
Warren quickly established himself as the group leader in minicamp with his sturdier physique. The first one through the drills and frequently dispensing advice to the other players going through practice, he's already embracing the new opportunity.
With training camp a few weeks away, the real competition for snaps begins. Warren will likely receive the bulk of the carries and be in on most passing downs for blocking. Hopefully, with the adjustment to his offseason training, he's perfectly equipped to be the new lead back in Pittsburgh.
