Steelers Get Major Boost for Jets Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost rookie star Zach Frazier to an ankle injury in Week 7 and will also be without running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), and linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring). But while the losses are notable, the returns are also - and Pittsburgh got a big-time boost on defense, and the return of a reliable tight end on offense.
Against the New York Jets, the Steelers will welcome outside linebacker Alex Highsmith back to the field, marking his first game since leaving Week 3 with a groin injury. The star veteran brings 11 tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss back to the defense for Pittsburgh, and adds another dominant weapon on the other side of T.J. Watt.
In the secondary, the Steelers will get backup safety Damontae Kazee back after missing last week with a foot/ankle injury. Kazee was banged up in Week 5 and was seen walking around in a walking boot last week. This week, he was able to return to the field and be a full participant by the end of the practice week, leaving him without an injury tag heading into the game.
The ballhawking safety has eight tackles, a pass deflection and an interception so far this season. He'll resume work behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott, allowing the Steelers defense to utilize three-safety sets.
On the offensive side of the ball, tight end MyCole Pruitt returns after missing most of the season with a knee injury. Pruitt left in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos and has not returned since.
The 32-year-old was making noise in both the blocking and receiving game before his departure. Since his arrival in Pittsburgh, he's started contributing to offense and special teams, and became one of the more notable newcomers to the Steelers roster this season.
The Steelers will make their final call on rookie Roman Wilson before kickoff. The wide receiver is now battling a hamstring injury after missing most of the season and training camp with an ankle sprain. He made his NFL debut last week, but only played five snaps.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!