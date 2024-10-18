Steelers Rookie WR Questionable After New Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report before they square off against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football in Week 7.
Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring) was limited in practice for a second-straight day and was listed as questionable for Sunday's contest.
He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday after making his NFL debut versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, but his status is once again up in the air after being inactive through the first five games of the season.
Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) practiced in full once again on Friday and was not tagged with a designation for the first time since getting injured against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) and center Zach Frazier (ankle) did not participate throughout the week, meaning that they were listed as out.
Herbig did not play last Sunday after suffering his injury during the Steelers' Week 5 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Frazier, on the other hand, departed in the third quarter of the Raiders game and did not return.
Offensive tackle Dylan Cook (foot), who's been on the reserve/injured list since final roster cuts, was also ruled out for Pittsburgh's bout with New York. He was a full participant after having his 21-day practice window opened on Thursday, but he's not quite ready to suit up on game day.
Running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) has not practiced since going down versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, and he will miss his third-consecutive contest.
Safety Damontae Kazee (ankle) was a full participant on Friday and did not receive a designation after he was among Pittsburgh's inactives in Week 6.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) has not appeared in a game since Week 2, though he returned as a full participant this week and should dress against the Jets after being listed with no designation.
Running back Najee Harris (ribs) did not practice on Wednesday, though he registered as a full participant on both Thursday and Friday while not earning an injury designation.
