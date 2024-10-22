Steelers Place Veteran DT on IR
On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they placed defensive tackle Montravius Adams on the reserve/injured list with a knee injury. Additionally, the team made the signing of cornerback C.J. Henderson to the 53-man roster official while adding defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko to their practice squad.
Adams departed during the second quarter of the Steelers' Week 7 win over the New York Jets with a knee injury and did not return.
Earlier in the day, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that he would remain out for the entirety of this week, which was a precursor to placing Adams on injured reserve. The 29-year-old will now miss at least four games while he begins his recovery.
Over seven games this season, Adams recorded a sack and eight total tackles while playing 108 snaps.
Henderson, a former first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft, should provide some depth in Pittsburgh's secondary. He signed to the team's practice squad in September after being let go by the Houston Texans at final roster cuts.
In 49 career contests (32 starts), Henderson has posted 172 tackles, 16 passes defended and three interceptions.
Fehoko spent most of last season on the Steelers' practice squad. He re-signed with the team during the offseason, though he was put on injured reserve and released with an injury settlement in August.
The 28-year-old began his career with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in 19 regular season games for the team through the 2022 campaign, tallying 36 total tackles along the way.
