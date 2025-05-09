Steelers Sign Iowa Rookie RB
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed another one of their rookies from their NFL Draft Class.
The Steelers announced that they signed running back Kaleb Johnson to a four-year contract, after they selected him with the No. 83 overall pick in the third round out of Iowa.
Johnson played for Hamilton High School in Hamilton, Ohio, about 30-35 miles north of downtown Cincinnati. He rushed for 2,668 yards and 23 touchdowns in his high school career, earning first-team all-state honors as a senior, first-team all-conference honors as a junior and an honorable mention all-conference as a sophomore.
He was a consensus three-star recruit in the Class of 2022 and after initially committing to Cal, he flipped and committed to Iowa.
Johnson had a strong freshman season, rushing 151 times for 779 yards, good for 5.2 yards per carry, and six touchdowns, earning an honorable mention from the Big Ten coaches and media in 2022.
He missed three games due to injury as a sophomore in 2023, but finished with 117 rushes for 463 yards, 4.0 yards per carry, and three touchdowns.
Johnson had his best collegiate season in 2024, as he rushed 240 times for 1,537 yards, 6.4 yards per carry, 21 touchdowns and also tallied 22 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
His best game came in a Week 4 road win over Minnesota, where he rushed 21 times for 206 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-14 victory.
Johnson earned First Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Running Back of the Year honors. FWAA, Phil Steele, Sporting News, and Walter Camp named him as a first-team All-American, while AP and AFCA named him as a second-team All-American.
He joins Iowa teammate Yahya Black, quarterback Will Howard and linebacker Jack Sawyer from Ohio State, Washington linebacker Carson Bruener and Central Michigan cornerback Donte Kent, who the Steelers all drafted and signed from their 2025 class.
