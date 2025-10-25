Rock Legend Performing During Steelers Halftime Show
The Pittsburgh Steelers have something special in store for their fans when they take on the Green Bay Packers in primetime during Week 8.
Bret Michaels Performing Halftime Show
On Facebook, musician Bret Michaels revealed that he will be at Acrisure Stadium and performing a show during halftime of Pittsburgh's matchup against Green Bay.
“My friends, I am so excited to be back in Pittsburgh,” Michaels said. “It’s gonna be nothing but a good time at halftime on NBC Sunday Night football. … We are bringing a party.”
Michaels added that he's going to invite individuals with diabetes as well as people in the military, whether they're activately serving or veterans, on stage as part of the show on the North Shore.
“We’re gonna bring all of our diabetic friends, all of our unbelievable military, active duty, and veterans, as I am a diabetic and son of a veteran, to join me on stage,” Michaels said. “We’re gonna make this special.”
Michaels' Connection to Steelers
Michaels, who is the front man of the rock band "Poison", was born in Butler County, Pa. and went on to grow up in Mechanicsburg as a Steelers fan.
During an interview with Steelers.com back in 2011, Michaels shared some insight into just how deep his fandom for the organization runs.
"People say I am a little Steelers crazy, I just say that I am a fan," he said. Some joke that I really might have black and gold my veins."
Michaels often posts about the team on social media as well, and he made an appearance at training camp at Saint Vincent College last summer while also most recently being on the field for Pittsburgh's Salute to Service during a Week 11 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens last season.
Steelers Staring Down Important Game vs. Packers
As Michaels get set to perform this weekend, the Steelers will try to take down a stout Packers team that's won two games in a row and now sits at 4-1-1 on the year.
Pittsburgh, on the other hand, is looking to wash its hands clean of a tight 33-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road last week.
Aaron Rodgers will face the Packers for the first time in his career this weekend after spending 18 seasons with the franchise to open his career, and should the Steelers come away victorious, he'd become the fifth quarterback in NFL history to beat all 32 teams.
There's plenty to look forward to this weekend, which should make for an exciting showdown at Acrisure Stadium.
