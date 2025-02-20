Broncos Insider Hints at Steelers WR Trade
Could the Pittsburgh Steelers hark back to an old target as they attempt to augment their wide receiver room this offseason?
In an appearance on The Big Doug & Carmi Show, Denver Broncos insider and radio host Benjamin Allbright stated that he wouldn't be shocked if the team ultimately ships Courtland Sutton off to the Steelers.
"I would not be surprised if the Broncos jettison Courtland Sutton, to see Sutton and [George] Pickens pair up on the outside there in Pittsburgh," Allbright said.
He also shared his belief that Russell Wilson will don the black and gold once again next season, which would only amplify the connection between Sutton and the Steelers.
Though Wilson's two-year stint in the Mile High City was an abject failure on multiple levels, Sutton was nothing but complementary during their time together and sustained that mindset once the former signed with Pittsburgh last March.
Sutton hauled in 119 receptions for 1,576 yards and 12 touchdowns from Wilson across 29 games, though he saw his numbers jump to 81 catches for 1,081 yards and eight scores in 2024 with rookie Bo Nix at quarterback.
With a young receiver room in place, however, Denver appears open to moving on from the seven-year veteran despite his productivity and status as the team's second-longest tenured player.
Talks of Pittsburgh's interest in Sutton popped up around the NFL Draft last April, though nothing came to fruition. Those rumors extended throughout the summer and even into the regular season, but no dice.
With a clean slate, perhaps the two sides could ramp up trade discussions in the near future. Sutton has one year left on his current contract with a $20.2 million cap hit, meaning he'll likely require a new contract, and the Steelers have the necessary space to make it work.
Pairing him with Pickens would make for the one of the better receiving duos in the entire league and round out a position group that's long been lacking for Pittsburgh.
