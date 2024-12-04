Best and Worst Graded Houston Texans Offensive Players vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13

Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans needed to right the wrong that happened in their Week 12 loss to AFC South foe the Tennessee Titans. While it wasn't easy, the Texans were able to do just that as they went into Jacksonville and came away with a 23-20 victory over the Jaguars.
Houston's offense has been stuck in the mud for the past few weeks but in their victory, they were able to put together a pretty clean game.
The offensive line held up well against the Jaguars while Joe Mixon got a bit of retribution after his last outing against the Jags. C.J. Stroud took care of the ball and the Texans didn't turn the ball over once. Stroud spread the ball around plenty in this matchup, finding eight different receivers on the day, but it was Nico Collins who was the beneficiary of a great game while Dalton Schultz scored the lone passing touchdown on the day.
The Houston Texans will now have their bye week as they prepare to finish the season strong. Here is how the Houston Texans' offensive players graded out in their 23-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
PFF Grade: 84.7
2. WR Nico Collins
PFF Grade: 80.9
3. QB C.J. Stroud
PFF Grade: 71.9
5. RG Shaq Mason
PFF Grade: 71.4
Lowest Graded:
1. RB Dare Ogunbowale
PFF Grade: 54.1
3. TE Irv Smith Jr.
PFF Grade: 55.7
4. TE Cade Stover
PFF Grade: 56.6
5. RT Tytus Howard
