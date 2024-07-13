Ben Skowronek Adds Two Major Attributes In Trade to Houston Texans
The Houston Texans added to their wide receiver unit in May by landing wideout Ben Skowronek in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams.
The move marked the second time this offseason that the Texans traded for a wide receiver. The first came on April 3, when Houston landed All-Pro Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills. In the exchange, Houston and Los Angeles swapped sixth—and seventh-round picks for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Skowronek began his career as a seventh-round pick (No. 249 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent his first two seasons playing a solid role within the Rams' position group, recording a combined 50 catches for 509 receiving yards in 24 games.
However, Skowronek's production significantly declined during the 2023 season. He appeared in six games and recorded 13 yards on two receptions.
"We’re excited to add more depth to our wide receiver position and more competition," Ryans said in May. "Ben is a tough player. I’ve played against him a couple of times, and he’s a true competitor. He plays the game the right way, so I’m excited to add his physicality and his playmaking ability to our team."
The Texans did not draft a wide receiver during the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Houston will enter training camp with a handful of receivers who could play a significant role in the team's passing attack. Skowronek helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI during the 2021 season over the Philadelphia Eagles.
