Texans Training Camp Previews: Will Henry To'oTo'o Improve Depth at Linebacker?
The Houston Texans have a pair of linebackers who could share the honor as the team's best player at the position. Azeez Al-Shaair, who the Texans signed as a free agent in March, is coming off a career year as a member of the Tennessee Titans.
Al-Shaair posted a career-best 163 tackles, six quarterback hits and 2.0 sacks during the 2023 season. The former undrafted free agent from Florida Atlantic is looking forward to maintaining his dominance with the Texans.
However, Al-Shaair recently told Texans Gameday that playing alongside Christian Harris excites him the most, given that the third-year linebacker played a vital role in Houston's 10-7 playoff run last season.
But outside of Harris and Al-Shaair, the Texans need to have one more linebacker the franchise can rely upon during the 2024 season. On the latest episode of Locked On Texans, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss how Henry To'oTo'o can emerge as Houston's third linebacker during training camp, set to begin on July 18 at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
To'oTo'o appeared in 14 games as a rookie for the Texans and had a subpar start to his pro career. He recorded 61 tackles and one quarterback hit. After starting in six of the first seven games of the 2023 regular season, To'oTo'o's snap count became inconsistent. To'oTo'o finished his rookie campaign playing the majority of his snaps on special teams.
"Henry did a great job this year," general manager Nick Caserio said in February. "Kind of came in as a backup. He was forced to play in the middle of the year, I want to say weeks four, five, six, where we had some players and injuries, and he went out there and had some productive play."
