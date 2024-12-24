Texans Daily

Best and Worst Graded Texans Defensive Players vs. Chiefs

The best and worst-graded Houston Texans defensive players in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Caleb Skinner

Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Neville Hewitt (43) celebrates after a sack against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Neville Hewitt (43) celebrates after a sack against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans secured a playoff spot after claiming the AFC South crown in Week 15 but they quickly had to turn their attention to the best team in the league, the Kansas City Chiefs, in their primetime Saturday Week 16 matchup.

Unfortunately for the Texans, things didn't quite go according to plan as the offense struggled for much of the day to put points on the board, and the defense, who is without numerous key players due to injury or suspension but usually one of the more dominant units in the league, failed to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense.

Mahomes was just sacked once on the day, and despite probably not being 100% after suffering an ankle injury just a week prior, he looked like his normal self as the Chiefs ran plenty of plays for rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The Chiefs' offense was efficient and the Texans' normally stout defense disappeared, but they will look to get back on track in Week 17 against another formidable opponent in the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.

Here is how the Houston Texans defensive players graded out in their 27-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Highest Graded:

1. MLB Neville Hewitt

Neville Hewit
Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Neville Hewitt (43) intercepts a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) during the first quarter of their game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-Imagn Images / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 88.6

2. CB Kamari Lassiter

Kamari Lassite
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 78.2

3. DE Denico Autry

Denico Autr
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry (96) in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 77.6

4. DT Mario Edwards Jr.

Mario Edwards Jr
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (97) reacts after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) (not pictured) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 70.9

5. MLB Henry To'oTo'o

Henry To'oTo'
Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) is introduced before playing against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 69.5

Lowest Graded:

1. DT Kurt Hinish

Kurt Hinis
Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (93) reacts to the crowd after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Houston won 20-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 41.1

2. DE Derek Barnett

Derek Barnet
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) in action during the game against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 45.5

3. LB Christian Harris

Christian Harri
Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) tries to avoid the pass rush of Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) during the second quarter of a 2024 AFC divisional round game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 46.6

4. CB Myles Bryant

Myles Bryan
Aug 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (30) in action during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 47.7

5. FS Calen Bullock

Calen Bullock
Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 49.2

Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

