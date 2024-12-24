Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Neville Hewitt (43) celebrates after a sack against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans secured a playoff spot after claiming the AFC South crown in Week 15 but they quickly had to turn their attention to the best team in the league, the Kansas City Chiefs, in their primetime Saturday Week 16 matchup.
Unfortunately for the Texans, things didn't quite go according to plan as the offense struggled for much of the day to put points on the board, and the defense, who is without numerous key players due to injury or suspension but usually one of the more dominant units in the league, failed to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense.
Mahomes was just sacked once on the day, and despite probably not being 100% after suffering an ankle injury just a week prior, he looked like his normal self as the Chiefs ran plenty of plays for rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The Chiefs' offense was efficient and the Texans' normally stout defense disappeared, but they will look to get back on track in Week 17 against another formidable opponent in the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day.
Here is how the Houston Texans defensive players graded out in their 27-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Neville Hewitt (43) intercepts a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) during the first quarter of their game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-Imagn Images / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 88.6
2. CB Kamari Lassiter
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 78.2
3. DE Denico Autry
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry (96) in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (97) reacts after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) (not pictured) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 70.9
5. MLB Henry To'oTo'o
Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) is introduced before playing against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 69.5
Lowest Graded:
1. DT Kurt Hinish
Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (93) reacts to the crowd after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Houston won 20-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) in action during the game against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 45.5
3. LB Christian Harris
Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) tries to avoid the pass rush of Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) during the second quarter of a 2024 AFC divisional round game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 46.6
4. CB Myles Bryant
Aug 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (30) in action during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 47.7
5. FS Calen Bullock
Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
