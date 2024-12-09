Texans Daily

Dolphins Coach Eyes 'Great' Texans Matchup

The Houston Texans host the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel watches during warmups against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are back in action this week with the bye in the rearview mirror as they take on the Miami Dolphins, who beat the New York Jets in overtime in Week 14.

The Dolphins are coming into town with a 6-7 record, keeping their faint Wild Card hopes alive. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel explained his excitement to face the Texans this weekend.

“I know we got a game against the Houston Texans and I absolutely positively will not have anyone on this team think about anything else. Absolutely. The Houston Texans are a great team," McDaniel said h/t Sideline Sarah. "We have Houston. We need to build upon what we did this week and they’ll certainly be deserving of every ounce of our time and effort.”

The Dolphins are coming into the game with added motivation to keep their season alive, so that means the Texans will have to bring their best in order to pull out a win.

Kickoff between the Dolphins and Texans is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday inside NRG Stadium.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

