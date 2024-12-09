Dolphins Coach Eyes 'Great' Texans Matchup
The Houston Texans are back in action this week with the bye in the rearview mirror as they take on the Miami Dolphins, who beat the New York Jets in overtime in Week 14.
The Dolphins are coming into town with a 6-7 record, keeping their faint Wild Card hopes alive. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel explained his excitement to face the Texans this weekend.
READ MORE: Opening Betting Odds For Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins
“I know we got a game against the Houston Texans and I absolutely positively will not have anyone on this team think about anything else. Absolutely. The Houston Texans are a great team," McDaniel said h/t Sideline Sarah. "We have Houston. We need to build upon what we did this week and they’ll certainly be deserving of every ounce of our time and effort.”
The Dolphins are coming into the game with added motivation to keep their season alive, so that means the Texans will have to bring their best in order to pull out a win.
Kickoff between the Dolphins and Texans is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday inside NRG Stadium.
READ MORE: Texans Happy to Have Rookie CB
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair Sends 'Villain' Message After NFL Decision
• Houston Texans Extend Veteran Tight End Despite 2024 Season-Ending Injury
• Kansas City Chiefs to Work Out Former Houston Texans Cornerback
• 49ers WR Defends Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair Amidst Suspension