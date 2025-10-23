Texans Among Teams Rumored to Explore RB Trade
The Houston Texans might be looking to get active at this year's NFL trade deadline, potentially for a move to upgrade their backfield situation.
According to ESPN insider Dan Graziano, the Texans are one of two teams mentioned in trade rumors for a running back move leading up to next month's trade deadline, along with the Los Angeles Chargers.
"There will be teams interested in picking up a running back, with the Chargers and Texans being two teams I've heard mentioned," Graziano wrote. And there are sure to be others."
The Texans, throughout the course of their initial six games on the season, have seen their running back room led by the tandem of veteran Nick Chubb and rookie Woody Marks. Both have been filling in place of last year's starter Joe Mixon, who hasn't seen any clear update on when he might be able to return to the field.
Now, it looks like the Texans could be seeking out another acquisition to bring into the room, and make this ground attack a little more explosive.
Through six games, the Texans have ranked around the middle of the pack in the NFL for their rushing effectiveness; 18th in rushing yards per game (106.2), 16th in rushing EPA/play (-0.04), and 25th in total rushing touchdowns (5).
The Texans do a majority of their offensive damage through the air, so seeing them a few steps back in the run game is no surprise. However, DeMeco Ryans has emphasized keeping the ground game consistent and established in recent weeks to hint that he may prefer a more balanced attack out of his group.
"The things that have worked the past couple of weeks offensively is just us being able to stay committed to the run game, and run the football," Ryans said before facing the Seattle Seahawks. "When you can run the ball, you can sustain drives, that's the key. And that'll be the key for us moving forward."
Now fresh off their second-worst game on the ground against Seattle with less than 60 total rushing yards on the day, maybe this is the point of the season that an offensive upgrade in the backfield could make sense.
It remains to be seen who on the market could be readily available for the taking, though. New York Jets running back Breece Hall has seen his name thrown into lingering deadline rumors amid his expiring contract and his surrounding situation in the process, even with links to the Texans in the process. But that may or may not come to fruition.
Perhaps he could be of interest, or another fresh set of young legs pops up in the next two weeks that could gain some traction with Houston as well. The Texans have future assets in the form of draft selections, and even a potential player or two with interest that could also be thrown into a hypothetical package.
All of that's to say, keep a keen eye on general manager Nick Caserio and the Texans on the trade market around this time of year, as a splash could very well be brewing behind the scenes.
