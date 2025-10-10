Texans’ C.J. Stroud Rockets Up NFL QB Rankings
The Houston Texans have seen their offensive efficiency surge across their past two weeks of action, and it's in large part due to some steps forward from quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Through the past two weeks and wins for the Texans, Stroud has combined for 477 passing yards with only 10 total incompletions, six passing touchdowns, and no interceptions. Last week vs. the Baltimore Ravens, he rattled off a season-best in yards and completion percentage, while also posting his first four-plus touchdown day since his rookie season.
A welcomed shift in the right direction for Stroud, and one that's already seen him take some notable jumps in a new batch of quarterback power rankings from NFL.com.
Heading into Week 6, NFL.com's Nick Shook stacked up the best and worst signal callers across the NFL through just five games of action, where Stroud leapt five spots from his previous week's ranking, now the 16th-best quarterback in the league.
"C.J. Stroud has had a fantastic couple of weeks that might fool everyone into believing the Texans' issues have been completely solved," Shook wrote. "I certainly won't make that claim, especially when considering who they've played, but it sure has been nice to see Stroud show off the accuracy and playmaking abilities that earned him Offensive Rookie of the Year two seasons ago. We'll see if it holds."
Stroud effectively finds himself in the fourth-tier of quarterbacks and right outside of the top 15, next to others like Tua Tagovailoa (15), Bo Nix (17) and Trevor Lawrence (18). Still with room to grow, but a much-needed step forward, and confidence booster after a rocky start.
The jump could be attributed to a variety of factors. Stroud's had a few more weeks to digest a new Nick Caley-led offensive system after a few weeks of learning the ropes and growing pains. The offensive line in front of him has been more consistent to provide him ample protection. Now, the operation is moving efficiently enough that it complements this near-league-best defense with an offense that can finally put points on the board.
That offensive potency starts and ends with Stroud. And if he's able to keep up the AFC Offensive Player of the Week play he put together vs. the Ravens, he'll not only keep this Texans team on the upswing after a bumpy 0-3 beginning to the season, but also keep finding his way up the top signal-callers list in the process.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!