Houston Texans' Nico Collins Reassures Fanbase Ahead of 2025 Season
Despite another second-round exit from the NFL Playoffs this year, the Houston Texans remain in high spirits for the 2025 season.
Star wide receiver Nico Collins recently made an appearance on NFL Network and reassured the fanbase, claiming that "the sky is the limit for everybody on the team."
"...I feel like the sky is the limit for everybody on the team," said Collins during his interview with NFL Network. "I can't wait for next year when everybody gets back in the building so we just pick up right where we left off. We left with a bad taste in our mouths leaving [Kansas City], so we know what it takes. We know what we gotta do to make that next jump, so I feel like we are excited and locked in now."
After defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wildcard Round, the Texans were unable to take down the Kansas City Chiefs in the team's second playoff matchup this year. Quarterback CJ Stroud completed 19 of his 28 passing attempts for 245 yards, while running back Joe Mixon rushed for 88 yards on 18 carries. While the offense put up solid numbers, they were unable to score late and capitalize on a few defensive stops.
Luckily for fans, there still remains hope inside the building. When asked about next season, Collins reiterated that Houston is "right there".
"We know what it takes, we're right there," stated Collins when asked about the mood moving forward. "It's just one game away, and I just feel like for us man, we know what it takes and we just gotta have everyone available at times, especially towards the backend of the season. It's a marathon, and I feel like that's when you gotta be playing your best ball if you want to continue where your want to go. And for us, we gotta figure out. And I feel like we will, I'm not stressing about it. I love this team and I love the guys and I can't wait to link up with everybody when we get back in the building."
One of the main issues the Texans faced this season was their constant battle with injuries. Both wideouts Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs suffered season-ending injuries in 2024, while Collins landed on the IR in the middle of the regular season. With Dell likely to miss time next year and Diggs set to become a free agent, general manager Nick Caserio must find a way this offseason to retool the offense for next season.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans GM Unveils Strange Offseason Plan
MORE: Houston Texans Should Explore Blockbuster Trade with Packers
MORE: Houston Texans Have Four Former Players in Super Bowl
MORE: Texans Pressed to Make Big Move With Key Defender
MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Land Gigantic NFL Draft Steal