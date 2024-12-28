Texans Not Concerned About Standings
Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has his team at 9-7 in his second year at the helm.
The Texans were 9-5, but back-to-back losses against the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two teams with better records than Houston, have brought the team closer to .500.
Out of the team's seven losses this season, five have come against teams with identical or a better record than the Texans. The only win they have against a team with a better record than them came against the Buffalo Bills.
READ MORE: DeMeco Ryans Admits Blame For Texans' Christmas Day Blunder vs. Ravens
But at the end of the day, Ryans isn't concerned about records and standings.
“The records really don't concern me," Ryans said. "I never go into a game thinking about a team's record, whether it's a winning or losing record. Every week it'll be about how you show up to the game and how you play within those three and a half hours. It just matters are you the best team within that time frame. The records really don't matter and definitely doesn't matter when you go into the playoffs. Just all about looking internally and playing your best.”
With the playoffs coming soon, records really don't have much of a factor. If you win, you advance. If you lose, you go home. That's how Ryans interprets things and the Texans will have to ensure that they can execute no matter which team is on the other sideline.
READ MORE: Texans QB C.J. Stroud Surprised By 'Flat' Performance vs. Ravens
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans' DeMeco Ryans on Lamar Jackson: 'Definitely The MVP'
• Joe Mixon Involved in Pregame Scuffle Before Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens Game
• Texans Hit 'Rock Bottom' vs. Ravens
• Texans Star QB C.J. Stroud Reveals Extensive Thoughts On Tank Dell's Horrific Injury