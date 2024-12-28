Texans Daily

Texans Not Concerned About Standings

The Houston Texans aren't paying attention to records, especially at this time of year.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans coaches against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans coaches against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has his team at 9-7 in his second year at the helm.

The Texans were 9-5, but back-to-back losses against the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two teams with better records than Houston, have brought the team closer to .500.

Out of the team's seven losses this season, five have come against teams with identical or a better record than the Texans. The only win they have against a team with a better record than them came against the Buffalo Bills.

But at the end of the day, Ryans isn't concerned about records and standings.

“The records really don't concern me," Ryans said. "I never go into a game thinking about a team's record, whether it's a winning or losing record. Every week it'll be about how you show up to the game and how you play within those three and a half hours. It just matters are you the best team within that time frame. The records really don't matter and definitely doesn't matter when you go into the playoffs. Just all about looking internally and playing your best.”

With the playoffs coming soon, records really don't have much of a factor. If you win, you advance. If you lose, you go home. That's how Ryans interprets things and the Texans will have to ensure that they can execute no matter which team is on the other sideline.

