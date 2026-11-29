The Houston Texans gutted out a much-needed 26-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on their home field in Week 12, leading to their first time logging back-to-back wins on the season, and boosting their record on the year to a solid 5-6 with momentum behind them.

Let's break down three of the biggest takeaways from the Texans' action against the Ravens on Sunday––which includes some good and some bad for how things managed to pan out for Houston.

A Special Teams Resurgence in the Final Moments

Nov 29, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) looks on after defeating the Baltimore Ravens at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans have faced their ups and downs within the special teams unit this season––and that was certainly the case once again here against the Ravens.

Houston's hopes of a win looked all but dead when the Ravens were lining up for a field goal with 16 seconds to go, with the chance to take a three-point lead. But thanks to a clutch blocked kick by Dominique Robinson and a recovery from Tremon Smith, the Texans were able to gut things out to overtime.

The Texans' defense got a stop, Houston was forced to advance from their own 16, and a 45-yard drive was capped off by a game-winning 57-yard Ka'imi Fairbairn––a perfect way to bounce back from his rare miss from 43 yards earlier in the second quarter.

KA'IMI FAIRBAIRN WINS IT FOR THE TEXANS pic.twitter.com/3bdBJqBWOz — NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2026

Sometimes in the NFL, it doesn't exactly look the prettiest on the offensive or the defensive end, and you're still able to come out on the other side with a victory. The Texans were a part of just that this weekend, and a large reason for their success comes because of the clutch special teams performance down the final stretch.

Offensive Line Looks the Worst We've Seen This Season

Nov 29, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) evades a tackle by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle David Olajiga (65) in the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On one hand, the Ravens defense deserves some credit; they did their part in making things tough for the Texans' offense to gain a ton of momentum over the day––which includes limiting their run game to average just 2.9 yards per game as a team, and simply ravaging C.J. Stroud in the pocket.

But on top of the Ravens' overall success on the defensive side of the ball, the Texans' offensive line was simply unorganized and in disarray all day long.

Part of those flaws may have been due to the several personnel changes the Texans took on upfront. Braden Smith was starting at right tackle for the first time this year. Wyatt Teller had to step in at right guard after an injury to Ed Ingram. Keylan Rutledge's injury forced Febechi Nwaiwu to start at the other guard spot. And clearly, this new-look unit struggled to adjust.

The run game found no momentum. Stroud was taken down for a season-high eight sacks, and it forced this offense to make an uphill climb–– albeit en route to a clutch overtime victory.

But if Houston continues to perform like that in the trenches, it'll be hard to see them put together any consistent amount of success offensively moving forward.

Injuries Run Amok Across Texans' Roster

Nov 29, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to come away from this game looking through the Texans' perspective and not recognize the injury troubles that the roster faced all throughout the game. Because things got ugly.

Will Anderson left the game in the first quarter with an eye injury–– one that wound up taking him to the hospital, according to DeMeco Ryans after the win. Ed Ingram left the game with a shoulder injury. Both linebackers Jake Hansen and Wade Woodaz left the game and would not return from their respective injuries.

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said Will Anderson Jr. has an eye injury and went to local hospital for evaluation. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2026

There was even a moment in the second half where it felt like things turned from bad to worse when C.J. Stroud went down awkwardly being tackled after a throw, and grabbed his lower ankle in pain.

Clearly, that injury didn't lead to Stroud missing any snaps down the stretch, but it gives you a vision of just how nightmarish of a game this could've been for Houston––even if they came away with a victory.

We'll get a better idea of just how severe the Texans' injury woes were in this game as they get further into next week, and back at practice on Wednesday.

But if Anderson is forced to miss any stretch of time, on top of injuries to guys like Danielle Hunter, Azeez Al-Shaair, Ed Ingram, and Jake Hansen, more things will continue to be tricky for Houston's coaching staff to patch up those losses in talent.

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