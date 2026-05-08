Here's Why Each Texans Rookie Could Start, And Why They Won't

The Houston Texans brought in an intriguing batch of young talent on both sides of the ball through their 2026 NFL Draft action last month, and now head into rookie minicamp for the team to get their first official look at those new selections working out and in uniform.

The conversation about what each Texan rookie's role will be in year one is still a bit quiet all things considered, still being many months away from the season kicking off.

But when looking ahead to what lies on paper, there's a solid case to be made for many on the roster to be an early-starting, contributing piece for Houston, if all falls in their favor.

Let's take a look at each of the Texans' eight selections from this year's draft, and break down their case of why or why they may not be worthy of an early starting spot on the depth chart.

Keylan Rutledge, IOL | R1, P26

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive guard Keylan Rutledge is selected by the Houston Texans as the number 26 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why He Could Start: The Texans invested in Rutledge to be a building block in the trenches for the foreseeable future. And if he cements himself to have pro-ready traits in year one and can compete effectively in camp, slotting him in at center feels like his most likely Week One outcome.

Why He Won't: The Texans do have steady competition surrounding Rutledge for that center spot, including 2025 starter Jake Andrews. If offensive line coach Cole Popovich weren’t to take a slower approach to Rutledge's development, perhaps he could take a backseat as a starter, at least initially..

Kayden McDonald, DL | R2, P36

Oct 4, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates his tackle for loss during the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Why He Could Start: The Texans have one of the top projected defensive tackles and run defenders in the entire draft here in McDonald. Following Houston losing multiple veterans on their defensive interior in free agency, finding an early starting spot for McDonald adds up.

Why He Won't: McDonald was only a one-year starter on Ohio State's defensive line. He's also not a perfect scheme fit coming from the Buckeyes into Houston, as he's now set to be in a wide-9 front, and could force him into a slight transitional period right off the bat.

Marlin Klein, TE | R2, P59

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) warms up before the Central Michigan game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why He Could Start: Klein probably won't uproot Dalton Schultz for targets in year one, but his high day two investment and athletic upside could place him as Houston's consistent TE2, and get him a lot of work in multiple tight end sets.

Why He Won't: Klein, while an older prospect at 23, didn't have a ton of eye-popping production at Michigan as a vertical threat with less than 400 total receiving yards, and might still need time working behind the scenes before Houston can truly trust him as their second tight end over names like Foster Moreau and Cade Stover.

Febechi Nwaiwu, IOL | R4, P106

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (54) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why He Could Start: If Houston wanted to have a total refresh of youth on the interior of their offensive line next season, Nwaiwu could become a sheer camp standout that forces the Texans to start him at center, while then moving Rutledge to left guard, and Wyatt Teller to the bench.

Why He Won't: Nwaiwu projects to be more of a developmental option on the interior rather than a day-one starter, and looks to be part of why the Texans invested their top day-three pick in him to be that future answer in the middle. In year one, though, slotting him as a starter on a Super Bowl-contending team is a little premature.

Wade Woodaz, LB | R4, P123

Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz speaks during Clemson football first summer 2025 practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why He Could Start: Woodaz has good NFL size and has upside in defending the run, an aspect of the Texans' defense that's been made a key focus of their tweaks in the front seven. If ahead of schedule in development, he has an outside shot of fighting for that LB2 or LB3 spot on the depth chart.

Why He Won't: Henry To'oTo'o is still a really solid, startable linebacker, who would need a really solid performance from the incoming rookie to take his starting spot. Barring any unforeseen changes, expect him and Azeez Al-Shaair to be the starters in the middle of Houston's defense.

Kamari Ramsey, DB | R5, P141

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Kamari Ramsey (DB45) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Why He Could Start: Ramsey has the athleticism, mentality, and versatility the Texans love to have in their secondary. So there could be little problem in Houston finding some impactful starting spot on the defense for him if he proves to be too good in camp.

Why He Won't: Houston's secondary is one of the strongest areas of the roster. With a virtually locked-in starter for all five spots of their typical formation. He'll certainly get his fair share of reps, but to overtake guys like Jalen Pitre or Reed Blankenship in their respective counts seems hard to imagine in year one.

Lewis Bond, WR | R6, P204

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) runs against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Why He Could Start: The Texans' third wide receiver spot behind Nico Collins and Jayden Higginns has several names competing in camp. Bond's experience as a featured target in the Boston College offense, paired with his unique route-running ability, could get him some surprise offensive snaps in year one.

Why He Won't: The same reason as above: there's a ton of competition to face in the Texans' receiver room. Especially in the slot where he'd see a fair amount of work. Both Tank Dell and Jaylin Noel will be in the mix for those same reps, and both of whom Houston has invested a higher stock in than Bond.

Aiden Fisher, LB | R7, P243

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) reacts after a play Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why He Could Start: He was a starting linebacker and team captain on a championship-winning defense for the Indiana Hoosiers. Could that mindset and experience help provide a leg up on some others in the linebacker room? Who knows?

Why He Won't: Fisher lacks the ideal NFL size for an NFL linebacker that likely keeps him limited to more of a special teams role in year one than anything, but he feels primed to make a convincing case to land on the 53-man roster regardless.

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