Texans 7-Round Mock Draft: A Complete Blueprint to Upgrade the Trenches

The clock is ticking before the 2026 NFL Draft officially arrives on April 23rd, meaning the time has almost come for the Houston Texans to finalize their long-spanning scouting process and bring in a new wave of rookie contributors.

While the Texans are bound to make some draft-day trades knowing the recent history of general manager Nick Caserio, Houston is currently set to have eight picks in all three days. Their action begins at pick 28, while also holding an impressive four selections between picks 28 through 70.

Now landing only a few days out from the action in Pittsburgh, let's take a crack at a new mock projecting just how those eight picks may pan out for the Texans, and perhaps how Houston could upgrade the trenches–– both offensively and defensively–– to take this roster to the next level.

R1, P28: Max Iheanachor | OT, Arizona St.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another aggressive push to reform the offensive line for the future; the Texans can view Max Iheanachor as a perfect long-term upgrade at their right tackle spot.

Even if he may have to begin one year behind Braden Smith before Houston hands him the keys as a full-time starter, their extensive day two draft capital and prior free agency moves give them flexibility to make a steep investment for day one backup like a top 30 selection might be.

Iheanachor's got standout athleticism for his size, has a proven ability to get better every season he was in the college ranks, and can fill in as an impact starter on Houston's offensive front for a long time with the right development in place.

R2, P38: Christen Miller | DL, Georgia

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after making a tackle against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Christen Miller has a great combination of athleticism and SEC experience as a two-year starter for the Bulldogs, emerging as a positive run defender and perfect young piece to fill one of the final remaining pieces needed on this Texans defense as a second tackle next to Sheldon Rankins.

Houston has brought in several top-rated defensive tackles for a visit leading up to the draft. Though, if the Texans opt to go the route of the offensive line on day one, Miller would be a premier candidate to circle as a priority target on day two.

R2, P59: Malachi Lawrence | DL, USF

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence (DL48) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Texans feel destined to leave this year's draft with a highly-ranked edge rusher among their top three picks. Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter might be the best pairing off the edge in the entire NFL, though adding a quality third rusher into that mix is a worthwhile move to truly round out this defensive line.

Malachi Lawrence, if he falls to the second half of round two, is a great candidate to fill that need. He's a bit older as he'll be 23 at the start of next season, yet makes up for it by being a technically sound rusher and someone who can generate real pressure on the quarterback.

R3, P69: Keylan Rutledge | OG, Georgia Tech

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Texans' offensive line upgrades don't have to stop at round one. Houston has proven all offseason they're willing to make the big investment necessary to get this protection to the level it needs to be, and taking two offensive linemen in the top four picks tends to send that message in a big way.

Keylan Rutledge has made most of his impact in college at right guard, so the Texans would need to hope he can shift over to the left side to develop into a starter opposite to Ed Ingram. He's certainly got the size, experience, and athleticism to make that shift look possible on paper, though.

R4, P106: Jalon Kilgore | DB, South Carolina

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (DB39) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first non-offensive or defensive lineman of the mock: Jalon Kilgore isn't quite pegged into one clear position fit at the NFL level yet, but the skill he offers as a versatile, athletic presence on both defense and special teams has captured the attention of Houston throughout the pre-draft cycle.

USC DB Jalon Kilgore said he’s had an informal meeting with the #Texans. Says he had a good conversation with them. pic.twitter.com/G5Yt3K5b2M — Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch) February 26, 2026

Whether it be on the back-end at safety, lining up corner, or inside the box, the USC defensive back would be a premium addition to an already standout secondary, and should be a fit the Texans put some thought into if he's there at the top of day three.

R5, P141: Kaleb Elarms-Orr | LB, TCU

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) rushes the line during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kaleb Elarms-Orr has gotten a lot of love from front offices throughout the draft cycle, though the Texans could find some real value in his presence if able to claim him on day three; a high-intensity, athletic presence with a good chance of finding a key role on defense/special teams for an NFL roster.

Especially when factoring in the uncertainty that lies ahead for 2027 free agent linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o, having that youth and security behind them with someone like Elarms-Orr is a beneficial presence to have onboard.

R5, P161: Kaelon Black | RB, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) rushes up the field for a touchdown Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first skill player of the mock: Kaelon Black is a balanced running back who was in a timeshare with the Hoosiers and could be a back teams look towards to provide powerful running, albeit without much proven ability in the passing game.

The Texans made a big upgrade in the backfield over the offseason by landing David Montgomery via the Detroit Lions. Adding one more pair of young legs to round out the depth of the running back room is something Houston is bound to investigate around this range of the draft, if not higher.

R7, P243: J. Michael Sturdivant | WR, Florida

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant (9) breaks a tackle from Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

J. Michael Sturdivant projects to be an outside receiver at the next level with a collection of college experience. He has a nice frame and could be nice NFL deep threat with the right development, but his production has seen a few ups and downs since 2022.

The Texans have appeared to be pretty content with the state of their receiver room in the last few months, though a dart throw on Sturdivant— someone they had a pre-draft meeting with earlier this offseason— is a fair gamble to take with their final pick on the board.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!