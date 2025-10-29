Texans List Several Players on First Injury Report for Broncos Tilt
The Houston Texans had a bundle of notable names listed on their first injury report leading into their Week 9 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos.
Here's the latest injury report for the Texans following their first practice session of the week:
Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 10/29)
– CB Jalen Pitre: LIMITED (foot)
– WR Nico Collins: LIMITED (concussion
– WR Christian Kirk: LIMITED (hamstring)
– WR Braxton Berrios: LIMITED (chest)
– CB Alijah Huzzie: FULL (knee)
– FB Jakob Johnson: LIMITED (hamstring)
– OG Laken Tomlinson: DNP (rest)
– TE Dalton Schultz: DNP (knee/shoulder)
– DE Dylan Horton: DNP (knee)
– DE Denico Autry: DNP (knee)
A lot to unpack for the Texans–– who have a handful of players who either didn't practice, or did so in limited fashion.
The most notable of the bunch, wide receiver Nico Collins, is recovering from his concussion sustained in Week 7 vs. the Seattle Seahawks, that kept him out of the lineup this past weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans says he expects Collins to return from the concussion protocol in the coming days, and if he does, he should be good to go vs. Denver.
"Nico is technically still under the concussion protocol," Ryans said after Texans' practice. "We're expecting him to clear in the next few days."
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
Along with Collins, the Texans wide receiver room could get an upgrade in the form of Christian Kirk's potential return, who has been out for the past two games of the year with a hamstring injury, but managed to suit up in limited fashion for practice one of three.
Cornerback Jalen Pitre, the Texans' starting nickel, also popped up as a limited participant due to a foot injury.
Dalton Schultz Surprise DNP in Texans' First Practice Before Broncos Game
As for those that didn't lace up for the first practice session for the Texans, tight end Dalton Schultz came in as a surprise DNP with a knee/shoulder injury. Ryans remained confident he'd get his veteran pass-catcher in the mix later this week, but for now, he falls onto the sidelines.
Defensive end Denico Autry and offensive guard Laken Tomlinson come in as DNPs as well, but with Tomlinson's designation being due to rest, it's hard to see him being sidelined for any significant chunk of time.
Autry, who's dealt with some injury troubles in the first half of this season, though, might be a name worth keeping an eye on.
The Texans will have a couple more practice sessions before the action kicks off in Houston this weeked, where we'll then have a better idea of who may or may not suit up for Week 9.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!