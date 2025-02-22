Aaron Rodgers Named Perfect Fit For Titans
The Tennessee Titans are going to make a big decision in regards to the future of their quarterback situation sometime within the next few months.
They could solidify their future by taking one of the top quarterbacks in Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft, or they could make some noise on the free agent market, signing a veteran that could mentor Will Levis and bridge the gap to get to their next franchise signal caller.
USA Today writer Jacob Camenker believes a player that fits for the Titans is future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is going to be released by the New York Jets when the new league year begins on March 12.
"Look, Rodgers may not be a perfect fit in that Tennessee probably isn't a Super Bowl contender with him, but he would provide the team with a solid bridge quarterback," Camenker writes.
"That could be useful to the Titans, who have said they won't pass on a generational talent with the No. 1 pick. Adding Rodgers would free them up to target Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter – the consensus top players in the draft – with that selection and worry about finding a successor to Rodgers later."
Rodgers, 41, struggled in 2024 coming off of the Achilles injury he suffered in Week 1 of the 2023 season, his first with New York. The Jets finished 5-12 and couldn't get much of a rhythm on offense throughout the year.
That being said, Rodgers had a decent statistical showing with 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, all of which were better than what he posted in 2022, his last year with the Green Bay Packers.
Rodgers wouldn't necessarily take the Titans to the playoffs, but his presence and leadership could push Tennessee in the right direction.
