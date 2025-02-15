Titans, Aaron Rodgers Connection Continues to Grow
The Tennessee Titans keep finding their way into the mix of this offseason's Aaron Rodgers rumors.
With the Hall of Fame quarterback set to officially be released by the New York Jets to kick off their fresh regime led by new head coach Aaron Glenn, predictions have spiraled around where Rodgers could take his career next –– if he continues playing at 41-years-old.
The Titans have had whispers connecting them to Rodgers and potentially being his next destination, but now, it also seems some notable insiders see Tennessee as a place to consider.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler labeled the Titans among the potential suitors for Rodgers this offseason, placed alongside the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders as sensible options.
The Titans, to no surprise, have largely been in the hunt to address their quarterback situation this offseason. But while many may see that issue being tackled at the top of the draft with their No. 1 overall pick, Tennessee is seemingly keeping its options open.
Rodgers didn't have his best showing with the Jets last season. In his first year returning from a brutal Achilles tear, he posted a 5-12 record to finish with 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on a 63.0% completion rate. Yet, with a storied league history and an MVP win just four seasons ago, perhaps the Titans organization sees enough to take a chance on him for a season.
With Brian Callahan entering his second year as the Titans head coach, he'll need to find consistency under center to keep his operation and job security stable. If Tennessee's offense looks the same as it did last season, the new front office could inevitably punt on Callahan at the top of the coaching staff, making for some added pressure to fix the position in the coming months. Perhaps Rodgers could be the one to make the improvements necessary.
The Titans would likely need some changes to the offensive personnel to make a Rodgers fit mesh. The offensive line would need major adjustments if a 41-year-old were to man the position, and perhaps a new weapon or two to aid the passing attack would be necessary as well. If both can come to form, Tennessee could have a real possibility of making the idea come to fruition.
Rodgers may not be a long-term solution, and likely far from it. But, if he has some life left in him closer to his Green Bay Packers days, the Titans could take a swing on him to try and right the ship at quarterback if that's how the cards fall.
