Analyst Issues Warning on Titans OT
Critics have been loud ever since the Tennessee Titans signed Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. to a four-year deal on the first day of free agency negotiations.
Moore has been a starter on the Steelers offensive line ever since he arrived as a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he has come with his fair share of struggles.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox highlighted some of those while naming him the biggest bust on the Titans roster.
"We're never going to fault a player for taking every last dollar he can get during his playing career. That doesn't mean, however, that the Tennessee Titans didn't massively overpay when giving Dan Moore Jr. a four-year, $82 million contract this offseason," Knox wrote.
"Moore did start 66 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last four seasons. However, he's never been a particularly reliable pass protector—he was responsible for 12 sacks allowed last season, per Pro Football Focus. With first overall pick Cam Ward expected to start in Tennessee as a rookie, that's a potentially huge issue."
The Titans struggled mightily on the offensive line last season. While Peter Skoronski did a decent job at left guard, center Lloyd Cushenberry III was hurt for half of the season, JC Latham was playing out of position at left tackle while the right side of the line could never get any consistent production.
The Titans knew they needed to revamp the offensive line, which is why they signed Moore to begin with. Bringing Moore into the fold allowed Latham to move back to his more natural position on the right side. The team also signed Kevin Zeitler to add some veteran experience on the right side of the line.
With Cam Ward at quarterback, the Titans need to be better on the offensive line, and Moore could be the piece that makes or breaks the position group.
