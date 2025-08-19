Analyst Reveals Titans Record Projection, Including Surprise Win
The Tennessee Titans are going into the upcoming season without many expectations, but they hope to be better than they were a year ago when they only won three games.
Sports Illustrated analyst Conor Orr predicted all 272 games in the upcoming season and thinks the Titans will be slightly better with a 4-13 record.
"I had the Commanders at five wins a year ago, and I imagine I could look similarly ridiculous if Cam Ward takes off for the Titans. Las Vegas has Tennessee sitting at 6.5 wins, which, to me, is a tremendous display of confidence not only in the No. 1 pick but in second-year head coach Brian Callahan," Orr wrote.
"The team opens the season with a cross-country road trip at Denver in the heat and elevation, before getting the Rams, Colts and a road game against the Texans. While you could argue that the Colts game is winnable, it’s definitely a coin flip at best. I tried to show improvement by Ward in giving Tennessee two wins over the final three weeks of the season against New Orleans and a stunner against, yes, the mighty Chiefs."
Orr has the Titans picking up their first win in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals on the road. Then, five straight losses will have the team at 1-9 going into Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks, where they pick up their first win at home.
Then, back-to-back wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints could push the Titans outside of the odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but they find a way to finish better than they did a year ago.
The game against the Saints in Week 17 could have a massive impact on the No. 1 draft pick odds, so it's a matchup to watch when the season winds down.
While the 4-13 record would be a disappointment, the Titans would likely fire Callahan if they only have one win by their Week 10 bye and two wins in the final three games would get the team into some positive momentum for next year.
