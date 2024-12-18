Titans Unofficially End Will Levis Era
The Tennessee Titans appear to be waving the white flag on quarterback Will Levis amidst reports that the team will start Mason Rudolph in Week 16 over him.
The move comes after Levis threw three interceptions against the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 15 loss. Rudolph threw for two touchdowns after coming in for Levis, a sign that the Titans want to see more as they go in facing the Indianapolis Colts.
The Titans have plenty of reason to stick with Levis considering he still has two years left on his contract after this season and that he only has 20 career starts in two seasons. But the fact that the Titans are still choosing not to start Levis is a sign that they will move on from him in the offseason.
Whether the Titans look for a trade or eventually choose to cut him, Levis' chances of making the 2025 roster are shrinking with this decision to bench him. Just three weeks after leading the Titans to victory against the AFC South champion Houston Texans, the team has seen enough and is looking to go with the backup.
Perhaps the Titans want to see more from Rudolph to see if he's worth signing to a new contract after his current one expires this season, but that still doesn't mean the team has to give up on its potential franchise guy.
The Titans know what they have in Rudolph. He's a reliable veteran who can come in relief and keep the offense flowing, but he isn't the answer for the team's future. This isn't a redux of Ryan Tannehill coming in for Marcus Mariota.
This means that patience is running thin for the Titans, and this move is a sign of desperation.
The Titans visit the Colts in Week 16 on Sunday at 12 noon CT.
