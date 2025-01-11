Deion Sanders Could Coach Titans Under One Condition
The Tennessee Titans have their head coach in Brian Callahan, who they've retained for his second season, and Deion Sanders is currently happy with how things are going at Colorado.
However, there is a chance that the franchise and coach could cross paths one day.
Sanders was asked on GMA3 if he would ever coach in the NFL someday, and he didn't close the door completely.
“You know what? The only way I would consider it is to coach my sons,” Sanders said h/t Pro Football Talk writer Michael David Smith.
The Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and one of the candidates that the team will likely consider is Deion's son, Shedeur, one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class.
Sanders started his career in college playing for his dad at Jackson State for two years before entering the transfer portal to play for Deion at Colorado.
In his two years with the Buffaloes, Shedeur emerged as a true contender to be an NFL prospect, and a good one at that.
This past season at Colorado, Shedeur threw for 4,134 yards while completing 74 percent of his passes. He threw for 37 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions, all under the guidance of his Hall-of-Fame father.
With Deion staying at Colorado, Shedeur will be coached by someone that isn't his dad for the first time since junior high at the NFL level barring any unforeseen circumstances.
However, if the Titans draft Shedeur and move on from Callahan amidst a second poor season, the Sanders could be reunited in the Music City.
Sanders will almost certainly be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, which is set for Thursday, April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
