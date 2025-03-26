Former Raiders WR Set to Visit Titans
The Tennessee Titans continue to stay active in free agency this offseason following a 3-14 finish in 2024.
Per reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Titans will be hosting former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. for a visit on April 2. He recently completed a visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Originally a second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2021, Marshall Jr. spent four seasons in Charlotte after playing his college ball with the LSU Tigers. He was a major contributor on LSU's championship-winning 2019 team that featured Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and more.
However, Marshall Jr. hasn't panned out in the NFL like a second-round pick should. Set to enter his fifth season, he's caught just one touchdown in 43 career games. His best season came in 2022 with the Panthers when he finished with 28 catches for 490 yards and a touchdown, all of which were career-best marks.
The Titans have already signed former Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson to a one-year deal this offseason but will need to address the receiving room in the draft in order to solidify the depth behind Calvin Ridley.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!