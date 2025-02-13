Former Titans RB Turns Down Major College Coaching Job
Former Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray has emerged as an intriguing name in the college coaching ranks, but he's not changing scenery just yet.
On3's Pete Nakos reported Tuesday that Murray, the current running backs coach for the Oklahoma Sooners, had conversations with the Penn State Nittany Lions about their vacancy for the same position. Despite the mutual interest, the 37-year-old will be staying in Norman for the time being.
Nakos wrote that Penn State made a "strong pitch" to Murray before he decided to remain at his alma mater.
"The expectation is DeMarco Murray will stay at Oklahoma, multiple sources tell On3Sports," Nakos tweeted. "He's developed a rapport with new OC Ben Arbuckle. Penn State made a strong pitch to Murray, but he ultimately decided to stay in Norman."
Murray played four stellar seasons at Oklahoma before becoming a third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2011. He eventually finished as the league's leading rusher in 2014, which earned him Offensive Player of the Year honors and a third-place finish in the MVP voting.
The Cowboys didn't re-sign Murray, however, which allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to ink him to a five-year, $40 million contract in 2015. But after just one season there, he was traded to the Titans in March 2017.
During two seasons with Tennessee, Murray started all 31 games he played in while posting 477 carries for 1,946 yards and 15 touchdowns along with 92 catches for 643 yards and four more scores.
With the arrival of Derrick Henry in 2016, the writing appeared to be on the wall for Murray, who had injuries and age catch up to him. The Titans released Murray in March 2018, and he retired from pro football just a few months later.
