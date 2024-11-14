Do Titans QB, Coach Have Job Security?
The Tennessee Titans are led by first-year head coach Brian Callahan and second-year quarterback Will Levis, who may as well be a rookie as he's made just 15 career starts.
Considering the fact that the Titans are 2-7, the team could be looking to evaluate everyone in the organization, including the two of them.
However, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes Callahan and Levis will remain with the Titans for the time being.
"It's unlikely that Tennessee will pull the plug on Levis—if he's healthy—again before the end of the season," Knox writes. "The Titans may or may not look to replace him in the 2025 draft, but they'll want a better idea of Levis' upside. It's also unlikely that the Titans will move off of Callahan after just one season—though it's certainly not impossible, depending on the list of available candidates. The former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator didn't inherit a good team—Tennessee was 3-6 at this point last season—and his team has done a few things well. No defense has allowed fewer yards than Tennessee's. Expect Levis to get the rest of the season to prove himself and Callahan to get even longer than that."
Levis, Callahan and the rest of the team and coaches have eight games left to prove that they deserve to get one more season.
In a rebuilding situation, not everything is going to click right away, and some time and patience may be necessary. While the Titans have taken a step back, they may need to in order to move forward.
The question remains if the front office will give them that time and opportunity, but the second half of the season should determine a lot regarding the futures of both main contributors with the Titans moving forward.
