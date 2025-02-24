Titans Should Avoid Drafting Heisman Winner?
The Tennessee Titans will have their pick of the litter with the number one pick in this year's draft.
Yet, even with the Titans' opportunity to go in a multitude of directions for their next cornerstone, there could be a few top prospects on the board who could be best served in a better spot.
In the mind of CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani, Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter came in as far from the best pairing with Tennessee, as the Titans ranked as the fifth best team to land with out of the top five teams on the board.
While Dajani sees some slight appeal in connecting Hunter with the Titans, it fails in comparison to the other four candidates in the fold.
"The Titans were the worst team in football last year, and have a need at both wide receiver and cornerback," Dajani wrote. "Calvin Ridley is the only legitimate (and healthy) pass catcher under contract. At corner, Chidobe Awuzie could be a cap casualty while L'Jarius Sneed has some worrisome health issues. Giving Brian Callahan a versatile offensive piece and Dennard Wilson a skilled corner does make sense. Hunter is arguably the most talented football player in the draft, and the Titans desperately need talent."
It's hard to deny Hunter's talent and versatility on the field. He's one of the few athletes in the history of the sport with an elite ability to transition as an impact player on either side of the ball, and as such, teams at the top of the draft will be eager to get their hands on him.
But maybe that team shouldn't be Tennessee. The Titans' secondary was one of their saving graces across last season, which could lead to a few more pressing needs on the table, possibly on the edge, or at the quarterback position.
Yet, even with the existing secondary, the opportunity to pick up a once-in-a-generation prospect only comes around every so often.
Hunter finished his last season at the college level as one of, if not the best talent in the game, and possesses a two-way skillset hardly replicated in the league. If the Titans considered him the best player on the board, he could be the guy at number one, despite neither receivers nor cornerbacks routinely getting looks as the top pick in the draft.
The more likely outcome could be to see the Titans securing Hunter in the process of a trade-down scenario from number one. However, a potential number one selection shouldn't be shut down either.
Needless to be said, Tennessee will have their hands full as they shuffle through their choices up until Thursday, April 24th when the 2025 NFL Draft arrives at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
