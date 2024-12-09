Titans Coach Shares Message After Jaguars Loss
The Tennessee Titans are disappointed after a 10-6 loss to the league-worst Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans failed to find the end zone all game long, erasing a strong performance from the defense.
Titans coach Brian Callahan talked about the message he gave to his team after the game.
"Yeah, it's hard. You got to keep going. They played their a** off. They did everything in a lot of areas that was asked of them, and we didn't score enough points. In a tight division game, which all these games are tight, it doesn't matter what the records are when you play in the division," Callahan said. "
We had a chance with two possessions in red zone and came away with no points, and that's ultimately the difference in a game that you got to score. Especially a limited possession game and the way it was playing out, didn't have an opportunity to win the game. But again, there's a lot of other things that were good, but no one gives a s*** anyway. So, we got to find a way to score more points."
The loss officially eliminated the Titans from playoff contention, though the team likely wasn't thinking about that in the front of their minds. Now, the Titans have four games left in the season to evaluate and figure out which players are worth keeping for the long haul and which ones are worth moving on from.
The Titans will focus on the positives as well and hope to keep those going for the next few games.
Callahan and the Titans will now get ready to prepare against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, when they come to Nashville next weekend. The Week 15 kickoff is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT from Nissan Stadium.
