Titans' Cam Ward Has Target On His Back
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has a lot of eyes on him as the reigning No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Ward is expected to be the league's top rookie quarterback and those expectations are high.
Ward feels like there's a target painted on his back from many in the league.
“I don’t think I’m being welcomed in (the league) with open arms,” Ward said via The Athletic insider Jeff Howe.
“I was the first pick. I’m blessed to be that. But at the end of the day, there’s a target on my back. There’s a target on everyone’s back in the league, but I’m trying to prove myself to my teammates.”
While Ward was happy to be the top selection in the draft this spring, he isn't letting that title affect how he conducts his business now that he is with the Titans. He is simply trying to focus on the football ahead of him.
“I don’t care about the hype,” Ward told Howe. “I don’t care about social media. All I care about is this 100-yard field. … At the end of the day, football takes care of everything.”
Ward makes a good point. The No. 1 overall pick status does nothing but hurt him from now until the end of his career. Every player on the field, from the top picks to the undrafted, is on an even playing field. Regardless of where they were picked, wins are all that matters now.
Being the No. 1 overall pick just adds an expectation of winning. Ward isn't dodging that, but he can't change it.
Tom Brady was a sixth-round pick, but that didn't matter when he won seven Super Bowls. His championships will define his legacy, much like Ward's.
The hope for Ward is to prove why he was the No. 1 overall pick and he'll look to prove that during training camp and beyond.
