Titans HC Gives Update on Backup QB Battle
The Tennessee Titans have three signal callers in the quarterback room who have all played well during training camp so far.
Will Levis is the undisputed starter, while Mason Rudolph and Malik Willis have also showcased some strong performances during training camp. However, the depth chart remains unchanged through one full week of practices. Levis is on top, Rudolph is No. 2 and Willis is No. 3.
"It's hard to elevate Malik and demote Mason when Mason's played very, very good football too, so it's a good problem to have," Callahan said via Titans insider Paul Kuharsky.
"It helps the rest of the group be able to showcase and they can both operate and manage and it helps the whole process for guys competing, so that part's very positive."
However, Callahan did share that Willis could get an opportunity at some point in the preseason to be the quarterback for the second string. Callahan believes Willis has earned that opportunity to work with the second unit to see if he can document any of his improvements throughout training camp against another team.
The Titans could have multiple motives for wanting Willis to play with the second string. They could genuinely be looking at Willis as a potential backup quarterback over Rudolph, but Callahan's comments make it seem like it isn't much of a competition at this point. Rudolph has the inside track on the backup quarterback job and it's his to lose.
Showing Willis during the preseason could give other teams a better chance to see him in a live game setting, which could increase his trade value. If the Titans get a good offer for their third-string quarterback, they would be silly to at least not consider it.
The Titans have a good problem on their hands, and the solution will either give them three capable quarterbacks on the roster or some future draft capital and an opened roster spot somewhere else on the team for a position in higher need.
