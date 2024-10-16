Titans QB Still Limited With Injury
The Tennessee Titans are bruised and banged up as they head into their Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
They had a lengthy injury report, which was headlined by limited participation from starting quarterback Will Levis, who is still dealing with some issues with the shoulder injury he suffered back in the Week 4 matchup on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins.
Levis will look to ramp up his participation as the team gets closer to gameday.
Joining Levis in the limited category were wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee), linebacker Kenneth Murray (rest) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (rest).
Practicing in limited fashion is better than sitting out on the sidelines, which is where five Titans found themselves on Wednesday.
Defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (knee), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (rest), linebacker Ernest Jones (illness), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quad) and running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring) did not practice to start the week. Most of them are expected to get better as the week goes on, but Coburn and Spears are likely to miss the game based off previous prognoses.
The Titans did get some good news in regards to rookie linebacker Cedric Gray, who was a full participant in practice for the first time this season. Gray is currently in the middle of his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve after starting the season there with a shoulder injury he suffered in training camp.
As for the Bills, they held a walk-through today after playing on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.
Limited participants included linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral), running back James Cook (toe), fullback Reggie Gilliam (hamstring), wide receiver Mack Hollins (shoulder), cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (foot), tight end Dalton Kincaid (collarbone) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hamstring).
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!