Titans vs. Lions Preview: Upset Coming?
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for arguably their toughest matchup of the season as they take on the Detroit Lions in Week 8 at Ford Field.
The Titans and Lions are on opposite ends of the standings in the NFL as Tennessee has one win compared to Detroit's one loss, but anything can happen on any given Sunday.
The Titans' odds took another hit in the middle of the week when the team traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs and Ernest Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks, taking away one of the best players on each side of the football for Tennessee.
This contest has the smell, look and feel of a trap game for the Lions, who are coming off their biggest win of the year against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings on the road to take over first place in the competitive NFC North. However, the Lions are aware of the trap and are trying not to fall victim to it.
"Listen, this is an opponent in this league, records doesn’t matter,"Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said via Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett. "You can get our ass kicked at any given time. And we understand that. Because we were in Tennessee’s shoes before. We were that team that we were out for blood every week and I know this team feels the same way."
The Titans have had a good week of practice, and they come into the game with very little to lose. That's why this game will likely come down to whether or not the Lions execute. They are the more talented team, so if they play up to their capabilities, they should pull out a win regardless of how well the Titans play.
