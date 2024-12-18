Titans Face One Problem in New QB Search
The Tennessee Titans are signaling to the rest of the league that they are looking for a new quarterback after benching Will Levis ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
Levis threw three interceptions in the team's latest loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Titans believe that he may not be the answer as the franchise quarterback spot.
This means that the Titans are expected to have quarterbacks at the top of their draft board come the spring, and the team will look to replace Levis with a new signal caller.
However, the Titans face an issue if they were to draft a quarterback, and that's simply the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants, both of whom have signal caller needs as well, will likely be drafting ahead of them.
With three games left to go in the regular season, the two-win Raiders and Giants are in pole position to have the first two picks in the draft. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward out of Miami are considered to be the two highest-graded players in the upcoming rookie class and are expected to be the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. This means that the Titans would hypothetically settle for the next best available player.
However, there isn't necessarily a quarterback that is worth taking in the first round after Sanders and Ward. This isn't as prolific of a class as last year when six quarterbacks were taken in the first 12 picks. Could someone like Alabama's Jalen Milroe see his stock rise over the next few months and be worth taking in the first round? It's possible, but it would be a massive risk.
The Titans are in the position that they are in because they found themselves needing to settle for Levis, the fourth quarterback taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, early in the second round. If the Titans are going to draft his replacement, it needs to be someone that would absolutely be an upgrade, otherwise they might as well stick with Levis for another year.
If the order of the picks remains the same and the level of talent in the quarterback class doesn't see massive improvement between now and the NFL Combine, the Titans may be forced to stick with Levis or find a veteran in free agency.
