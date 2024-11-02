Titans Head Into Critical Game Against Patriots
Win, lose, or draw, the Tennessee Titans have a big game ahead of them in Week 9 against the New England Patriots.
While a tie is arguably one of the most disappointing results of any football game regardless of the opponent, the Titans will have major ramifications from this game whether they come out on top or not.
Here's a look at what would happen if the Titans win or lose:
What Happens If Titans Win?
A victory for the Titans would give them some relief from all of the frustrating losses they have had over the past few weeks. It could ultimately be the kick in the pants that they need to get their season back on a respectable track.
A win won't solve all of their problems, but it could go a long way towards fixing some more long-term issues.
Winning against the Patriots could also have big consequences for the 2025 NFL Draft. A Titans win would give them a 2-6 record while the Patriots would fall to 2-7. That would put New England ahead of Tennessee in the current draft order and give the Patriots the tiebreaker over the Titans should the two teams have identical records at the end of the year.
What Happens If Titans Lose?
Things could go from ugly to nasty if the Titans lose their fourth straight game and seventh of eight.
Tennessee's record would go to 1-7, which would still put them among the two worst teams in the league next to the Carolina Panthers.
A loss would also make head coach Brian Callahan's seat even hotter than it was before, along with the rest of the coaching staff.
The losing is still unacceptable even with all of the team's injuries, and the longer it continues, the more responsible Callahan and his staff will become.
