Titans Hope for Will Levis Return
The Tennessee Titans have gone three games without their starting quarterback in Will Levis, and they hope that they won't have to deal with it for another week.
That's not to say backup Mason Rudolph hasn't been serviceable, but the Titans drafted Levis with a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he only has 13 starts in 25 games.
With the Titans angling towards the top of the first round in next year's draft, the team wants to get as good of an idea on Levis before potentially drafting his replacement.
Titans coach Brian Callahan is working towards getting Levis right and ready for this week's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
"His reps should uptick," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We're trying to get him back rolling, and hopeful that's sooner rather than later here. … Mason (Rudolph) still needs to be ready to play, and he'll still take some reps, but we'd like to increase Will's workload this week certainly."
An initial read on Callahan's comments say that Levis could be in jeopardy of missing another game. The Titans want Levis back, but only when he is 100 percent. They don't want to risk him potentially re-injuring his shoulder, like he did back in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.
It is a tricky injury, especially because it's his throwing shoulder, and he's so young, so there could be severe consequences if he isn't healing it properly.
All of this could be a factor when the Titans evaluate Levis at the end of the season, but for now, he is still in the recovery process, which could mean Rudolph will be back under center when the Titans visit the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Week 10.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!