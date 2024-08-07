Titans DB Jamal Adams Dealing With Minor Injury
The Tennessee Titans have new precious cargo in defensive back Jamal Adams, and the team doesn't want him getting hurt before the start of the season.
So when Adams was reportedly sore, the Titans took precautions and sat him out of training camp, according to ESPN insider Turron Davenport.
Adams, 28, has played in just 10 games over the past two seasons due to injury. In 2022, Adams tore his quad in the season opener against the Denver Broncos, which cost him his entire season. In 2023, Adams missed the first three games of the year and the final four, resulting in just nine appearances in his final season with the Seahawks.
Given his injury history (which also includes a torn labrum in 2021), the Titans are rightfully wanting to be careful with Adams, hoping that he won't suffer a similar injury in Tennessee.
Adams was cut by the Seahawks back in March with one year left on his four-year, $72 million deal that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL in August 2021.
Adams was selected with the No. 6 overall pick out of LSU in 2017. He made three Pro Bowls from 2018-20 with the New York Jets and Seahawks and was selected First-team All-Pro in 2019. He made the Second-team in 2018 and 2020.
Adams is just one of many new additions that the secondary has made over the past few months. The team traded for L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs back in March, and then subsequently signed him to a four-year, $76.4 million contract. They also signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to a three-year deal and recently added Adams' Seattle teammate Quandre Diggs on a one-year contract.
All of these additions will make the Titans better, but Adams has to stay healthy in order for the unit to reach its full potential.
