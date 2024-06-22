Titans Star Lands On All-Decade Draft
The Tennessee Titans have certainly had their share of struggles in the draft recently, but they have found some gems as well.
Of course, no recent Titans draft pick has worked out quite as well as star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.
The No. 19 pick in 2019 , Simmons' stock fell after tearing his ACL while preparing for the draft. However, the Titans decided to pick up the Mississippi State product in the middle of the first round, and he has rewarded them with two Pro Bowl seasons en route to becoming one of the best interior defenders.
Recently, Simmons landed on Pro Football Focus' all-decade mock draft as the best No. 19 pick in the past 10 years, and it wasn't particularly close.
"Simmons doesn't face much competition here, but that’s no slight to the Titans’ top defensive lineman. He recorded single-season PFF grades above 80.0 in 2020 and 2022, and his pass-rush win rate has been above 10% in each of his five NFL seasons," PFF writes.
Simmons is a beast up front, and seeing as he turns just 28 next month, he should have a few more years of peak production. He's also under contract through 2027, all but assuring that he will be in Tennessee throughout his prime.
Former Titans general manager Jon Robinson was far from perfect throughout his tenure, but credit where it's due, he nailed this selection.
