Titans Lose Shot at Top Free Agent
The Tennessee Titans are a few weeks away from the official start of free agency, but they are already coming up short on one of the top free agents on the market.
According to Cincinnati Bengals on SI reporter James Rapien, the Bengals plan on using the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins, keeping him with Cincinnati.
"Sources say Higgins' camp expects to get tagged at this point. He would be the top free agent if he were to make it to free agency," Rapien writes.
"That isn't expected to happen. The Bengals will tag Higgins by the March 4 deadline."
The Titans were linked to Higgins for a few reasons. The Titans need a receiver, and Higgins is one of, if not the best, on the market this year. On top of that, he has played under Titans head coach Brian Callahan while he was the Bengals offensive coordinator from 2020-23. And if that wasn't enough, signing with the Titans would mean a homecoming for Higgins, a native of Oak Ridge, a suburb of Knoxville.
This doesn't mean Higgins won't ever play for the Titans, but a franchise tag knocks out that possibility for the 2025 season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!