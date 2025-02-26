Titans GM Shares Goals Ahead of NFL Combine
The Tennessee Titans can only go up as they move into the offseason with the No. 1 overall pick.
They have a new general manager in town in Mike Borgonzi, who spent 16 years with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning three Super Bowls throughout his time there.
Borgonzi spoke ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis about how he views the team going into the offseason.
"I think we have some good interior guys right now with (T'Vondre) Sweat and (Jeffery) Simmons. There's some pieces on the roster. Calvin's (Ridley) still a good receiver," Borgonzi said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"But, we have to get better throughout the offensive line. And that's going to be a priority for us. That's part of the process here, too, as we're evaluating this roster, is try to figure out where are the weak points right now? Where do we really have to improve? But there are some pieces on the roster that we can build on, and certainly that interior defensive line is one of them."
The Titans will look to make those improvements in hopes of winning the AFC South, which is one of the more wide-open divisions in the NFL at the moment.
"Our hope is to compete every year for division," Borgonzi said.
"But, it's a process. So, hopefully we're in contention this year. You always want to manage expectations, though. So, as we go through this process, we're going to acquire players. I think we'll have a better idea as we head into the season."
With the Titans eager to get right back into the playoff discussion, Borgonzi must have a few tricks up his sleeve in hopes of getting the team back in the postseason for the first time since 2021.
