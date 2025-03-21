Titans New OT Reveals Massive Goals
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr. signed a four-year, $82 million contract with the team in free agency, a move which was met with immediate blowback.
Moore isn't among the league's elite offensive tackles, but he certainly got paid like an above-average starter, and he has yet to show the numbers or tape that reflect that.
Moore hopes that he can put those notions to bed in his first year with the Titans.
"Obviously I want to exceed expectations," Moore said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "But it's not only about proving the team right, it's about proving myself right. I feel like my expectations will always be higher than anyone else's are for me. I feel like by meeting my expectations, I'll exceed the team's expectations.
"So, not only do I want to prove them right, I want to prove them damn right, where (they're thinking): "We got our guy. He didn't just do what we needed him to do, he did that and more." That is the consensus I want in the organization."
The Titans paid Moore a boatload of money, and it is likely the largest contract he will sign in his career unless he can absolutely shape himself as one of the best left tackles in the NFL.
It's not an easy task, but the Titans will give Moore every opportunity available to be able to do just that.
Left tackle is an uber-important position, especially for the Titans, who struggled mightily in the trenches last season.
On top of that, the Titans will likely have a shiny new rookie quarterback to protect, and it will be Moore's job to make sure his blindside is in tact. If he doesn't do that, the Titans will be in a lot of trouble down the line.
