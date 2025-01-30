Titans, Giants Linked in Trade Idea
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could be the biggest bargaining chip in the league's trade block at this moment in time.
New general manager Mike Borgonzi might want to work with the top selection to see if he can parlay it into more picks, especially after confirming with reporters that he wants to rebuild the team through the draft.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon suggests a trade that would send the No. 1 overall pick to the New York Giants for the No. 3 selection and the team's second-rounder.
"If in the wake of the Daniel Jones era the Giants convince themselves they need a quarterback right here and right now and it has to be Ward or Sanders, a jump from No. 3 to No. 1 could be on the table," Gagnon writes.
"And if the Titans decide they don't care about either quarterback and want someone like Hunter or Carter in the three spot, they could be compelled to add some draft capital and make this deal," he continued. "Logically, it makes more sense than any other potential trade-up in this exercise, because it limits the damage to the Titans and gives an assurance to an increasingly desperate Giants team. That could in theory keep the price somewhat reasonable."
The Titans may not have the option to pick everyone by moving down two spots, but if the player they really want is still expected to be on the board when the No. 3 overall pick is there, Tennessee should look to move down.
Accruing another top-35 pick along with the player they may have taken with the top selection would be an A+ draft to start off the Borgonzi era with the Titans.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!