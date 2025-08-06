Titans Offensive Depth Chart vs. Buccaneers

All Titans

The Tennessee Titans will have Cam Ward lead their offense against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Tennessee Titans are days away from their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before the contest, the Titans released their depth chart.

Quarterback: Cam Ward, Brandon Allen, Tim Boyle

Ward is unsurprisingly the starter, while Allen takes a spot as his No. 2.

Running Back: Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Kalel Mullings, Julius Chestnut, Jordan Mims, Jermar Jefferson

Wide Receiver: Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, Bryce Oliver, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, Jha'Quan Jackson, Mason Kinsey, James Proche II, Matt Landers, Xavier Restrepo, TJ Sheffield

The veterans get the nods for the starting spots while Oliver, Dike and Ayomanor end up as the leading backups.

Tight End: Chig Okonkwo, Gunnar Helm, David Martin-Robinson, Josh Whyle, Thomas Odukoya, Drake Dabney

Whyle, a third-year pro, is listed as the fourth tight end behind Okonkwo, Helm and Martin-Robinson. That doesn't bode well for his chances to make the 53-man roster out of training camp.

Left Tackle: Dan Moore Jr., John Ojukwu, Oli Udoh

Moore is the new starter at left tackle as Ojukwu and Udoh land spots as his backups.

Left Guard: Peter Skoronski, Andrew Rupcich, Brenden Jaimes, Chandler Brewer

Skoronski remains the starter at left guard with Rupcich as a backup likely to make the final roster.

Center: Corey Levin, Sam Mustipher, Lloyd Cushenberry III

Cushenberry is on the PUP List, so he will start the season at the bottom of the center depth chart. In the meantime, Levin takes Cushenberry's spot as the team's starting center.

Right Guard: Kevin Zeitler, Blake Hance, Jackson Slater, Arlington Hambright

Zeitler comes in to start at right guard while Slater, a fifth-round rookie, is the third string behind Hance, which bodes well for his chances of making the team.

Right Tackle: JC Latham, Jaelyn Duncan, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

Latham is back on the right side of the line for the first preseason game while Duncan, who spent time at right tackle last season, emerges as his primary backup.

Kickoff between the Titans and Buccaneers is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium.

