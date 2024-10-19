Titans QB in Question for Bills Game
The Tennessee Titans were expected to have Will Levis as the team's starter for their Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. However, there is a chance that the second-year pro may be on the sidelines.
The team announced that Levis would be questionable for the Titans' game against the Bills.
Levis, 25, has been dealing with a shoulder injury after trying to lunge for a first down in the first quarter of the team's Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins back on Sept. 30. Levis fell on his shoulder and did not return to the game. Mason Rudolph took over and led the Titans to their first 30-point performance since 2021.
Levis healed his shoulder during the bye week and returned to action against the Indianapolis Colts last week. However, his 95-yard performance through the air was a sign that his shoulder wasn't 100 percent. That was also evidenced when Levis was a limited participant in practice to start the week, though he practiced in full on Thursday.
"I'm grinding my tail off," Levis said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "It's not like an 'It's over' type thing. It'll probably be something I'm dealing with here for a little bit and hopefully we can grind through it and get me to a spot where I'm feeling 100 percent. Doing the best I can with everything that they're having me do."
In the case that Levis won't be able to play, the Titans will have Rudolph in the starting role. The team would also likely elevate veteran signal-caller Trevor Siemian from the practice squad.
It would be Rudolph's first start since the Wild Card Game last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Bills, who just so happen to be Tennessee's opponent this week.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!