Titans Rule Out Starting QB vs. Lions
The Tennessee Titans are warming up against the Detroit Lions, but a few people won't be getting onto the field, whether it be due to injury or a healthy scratch.
Here's a look at who is inactive for each team ahead of the Week 8 matchup:
Titans: QB Will Levis, RB Tyjae Spears, CB L’Jarius Sneed, OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, LB Jerome Baker, TE David Martin-Robinson, TE Thomas Odukoya
The Titans have numerous injuries on both sides of the ball to key players. Levis will miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury, which means that Mason Rudolph will start again for the Titans. Spears will also miss a second straight game for the Titans with a hamstring injury, which means Tony Pollard and Julius Chestnut will get more carries. Sneed and Baker have also been ruled out, taking away two key players for the defense.
Lions: DB Loren Strickland, TE Parker Hesse, OL Giovanni Manu, OL Colby Sorsdal, DL Josh Paschal
The Lions don't have any notable inactives, though Paschal was ruled out after Friday's injury report was released.
Kickoff between the Titans and Lions is set for 12 noon CT inside Ford Field.
