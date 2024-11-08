Titans DT Among Best Free Agents
Even though the Tennessee Titans didn't move on from defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day ahead of this week's trade deadline, there is a good chance he could be looking for a new home at the end of the season via free agency.
Joseph-Day, 29, has 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks in the eight games he has played with the Titans so far in his first season with the team. However, given the Titans' direction, there is a good chance that he may be in the midst of his last season with the team as well.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed his top 50 free agents for the upcoming offseason, and Joseph-Day came in at No. 37 on the list.
"Defensive tackles have become a hot commodity in the NFL, and the 2023 free-agent market reflected this. Christian Wilkins commanded a massive four-year, $110 million contract from the Raiders," Knox writes. "Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day isn't Wilkins and won't command that sort of money. However, the 29-year-old is a terrific player who can swallow ball-carriers, pressure quarterbacks and bring positional versatility. With a shortage of interior defenders headed to free agency, he should find a robust market."
Defensive tackles like Joseph-Day won't be easy to find on the open market, which is why he could be due for a raise going into the 2025 season.
The Titans would like to keep Joseph-Day, especially if he plays the way he has so far this season. However, the Titans may not be as attractive of a free agency spot given the team's current path towards contention. That may behoove Joseph-Day to seek other options when he is able to sign with another team later in the spring.
Joseph-Day and the Titans are back on the field in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
